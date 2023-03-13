Head coach Erik Spoelstra indicated that the plan is for Lowry (knee) to come off the bench during Monday's matchup against the Jazz, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry returned to action Saturday following a 15-game absence due to left knee soreness and played 36 minutes. However, Spoelstra apparently regretted keeping the veteran point guard on the floor for so long, saying "I'm going to do a better job [Monday] than I did in Orlando." This is certainly discouraging news for fantasy managers who held on to Lowry during his lengthy absence, and it's currently unclear how long he'll remain limited.