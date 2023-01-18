Lowry doesn't have a strict minutes limit for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, but coach Erik Spoelstra noted, "I won't play him what he was playing before, certainly not where he was one of the league leaders in minutes," Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Before his first absence of the season Dec. 8, Lowry saw 36.4 minutes per game -- on pace for his highest mark since 2016-17. Since then, Lowry has missed eight of the past 19 games and is seeing 31.9 minutes per game. Moving forward, fantasy managers should expect the veteran to see minutes in the low 30s, rather than the mid-to-high 30s.