Lowry (hand) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry is expected to return to action Sunday after missing the previous two games with a left hand sprain. The veteran point guard is averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.4 minutes across his last five appearances.