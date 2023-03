Lowry (knee) is expected to play Saturday against the Magic,Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This would be a huge lift for Miami as they've been without their floor general for 15 games. Because of the lengthy absence, we'd expect Lowry's minutes to monitored early on. If Lowry does get the green light, Gabe Vincent would likely head back to the bench and his fantasy value would take a big hit.