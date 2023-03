Lowry (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang reports.

Lowry is dealing with left knee soreness but is expected to play Sunday after being held out of the first leg of the back-to-back Saturday against the Bulls. The veteran floor general has made just four appearances since the beginning of February and is averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game in that span.