Lowry (hamstring) is expected to play during Friday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry will "warm up with the intention of playing" which is Heat-speak for "available". The veteran last played during Game 3 of the first-round series against the Hawks, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was on a minutes limit Friday. His return could also mean reduced workloads for Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin.