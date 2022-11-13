Lowry closed with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 132-115 win over Charlotte.

Lowry struggled from three-point range, but that was really his only shortcoming in the blowout victory. The veteran point guard grabbed a season-high 11 boards to finish with his first double-double of the campaign and also tied for the team lead with eight assists. Lowry's scoring and shooting efficiency are both down a bit this season, but Saturday's performance was a reminder that he still has gas left in the tank.