Lowry's early exit from Friday's 111-110 loss to the Hawks is the result of a hamstring injury and his status for Sunday's Game 4 is uncertain, Shandel Richardson of Sports Illustrated reports.

Lowry is expected to receive around-the-clock treatment ahead of Sunday's matchup. The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET, so expect more clarity on his status as game-time approaches. If he is ultimately unable to go, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler would presumably take on more ball handling responsibilities, while the likes of Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo could potentially see some run in the rotation.