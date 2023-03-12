Lowry (knee) tallied 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 36 minutes Saturday in the Heat's 126-114 overtime loss to the Magic.

Since Lowry had missed the Heat's previous 15 games and was coming off the bench Saturday, the prevailing expectation was that his minutes would be limited as he suited up for the first time in five weeks. Instead, Lowry ended up handling his biggest workload since Dec. 10, with Tyler Herro (26 minutes) ceding some playing time to the veteran point guard while battling food poisoning. Herro should be ready to reclaim a 30-plus-minute role Monday against the Jazz, but Lowry could still have a path to a sizable role of his own if Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra elects to marginalize Gabe Vincent, who had averaged a meager 5.0 points in 25.2 minutes per game over a stretch of six outings before logging 37 minutes Saturday. Based on the playing time he received in his first game back, Lowry looks like a strong pickup in most fantasy leagues where he might have been sitting on the waiver wire in light of his prolonged absence.