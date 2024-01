Lowry (illness) has been cleared for Monday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry has averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks across 24.3 minutes in his last six games. Despite his illness, he'll retain his role as the team's starting point guard during Monday's matchup with Houston.