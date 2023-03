Lowry (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Lowry will continue to play through knee soreness following a month-long absence. The veteran point guard has played in four of Miami's past five contests, averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 25.0 minutes during that stretch.