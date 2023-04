Lowry (knee) is available for Tuesday's Play-In game versus the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry is set to play Tuesday despite dealing with a lingering knee injury. The veteran point guard has come off the bench behind Gabe Vincent in his last 11 appearances. He is averaging 7.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 22.9 minutes over that span.