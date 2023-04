Lowry (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a second straight game while managing his knee injury. The veteran point guard has appeared in eight of Miami's past 10 contests, averaging 8.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 24.6 minutes off the bench.