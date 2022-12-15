Lowry contributed 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 win over Oklahoma City.

Lowry got off to a solid start Wednesday with 11 first-half points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field before adding just one more bucket for three points in the second half. The Miami point guard dished out three of his six assists in the fourth quarter, one of which led to a three from Tyler Herro to tie the game up with under two minutes left. Lowry has posted at least six dimes in four of his last five contests, though he did log his second-lowest minutes total of the season with 29.