Lowry (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry has missed back-to-back games and three of Miami's past six contests. His first two absences were considered rest, but it appears like his knee injury may be a little more serious than initially anticipated. If he's out again, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo figure to be strong candidates for heavy minutes at point guard.