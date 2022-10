Lowry had 17 points (4-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to the Celtics.

Coming off a two-point dud to open his season, Lowry was one of five Heat players to log 17-plus points Friday. While he was still inefficient, he was Miami's top facilitator, and his eight free-throw attempts marked a healthy total. The 36-year-old settling into consistent production is a trend to monitor.