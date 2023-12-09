Lowry produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 111-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Lowry usually takes a backseat when it comes to shooting volume, though he took more of the load Friday with Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson struggling from the floor. With Bam Adebayo (hip) and Tyler Herro (ankle) still out, Lowry figures to continue seeing more playing time and opportunities to contribute on the offensive end of the floor.