Lowry is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to left knee soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry has suited up for back-to-back games after returning from a month-long absence due to a knee injury. He played just 19 minutes during Monday's win after playing 36 on Saturday, so it looks like the Heat will proceed with caution in attempt to prevent any potential setbacks. If Lowry is downgraded to out, Victor Oladipo, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson would be candidates for increased minutes.