Lowry (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Lowry's minutes have been held in check for the past five games as the Heat continue to exercise caution. Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so we could see Lowry sit out one of these games. Look for Gabe Vincent to pick up the slack if that's the case.