Lowry (soreness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Lowry was unable to play Thursday against the Warriors, although it's possible the Heat were being extra cautious. Hopefully Lowry will be able to give it a go, as the Heat could be shorthanded again. Jimmy Butler (calf), Jaime Jaquez (illness) and Josh Richardson (back) are also questionable for Miami. If Lowry is unable to play, Jamal Cain could get another extended look after his strong performance Thursday. R.J. Hampton is also a candidate to see more run if Lowry sits.