Lowry (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Bucks.

Lowry was listed as questionable for Game 1 but ended up playing 18 minutes off the bench, totaling two points, three assists and one rebound. With Tyler Herro (hand) out at least four weeks, Miami will need all the backcourt depth they can get, so it'd be surprising to see Lowry ruled out. However, fantasy managers should still confirm his availability ahead of Wednesday's 9:00 p.m. ET.