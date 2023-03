Lowry (rest/knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry sat out the second half of Miami's back-to-back set to manage his right knee injury and was initially expected to be fine heading into the matchup against Dallas. However, it appears the Heat will continue to err on the side of caution and wait until closer to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff to make a final decision on the point guard's availability.