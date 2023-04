Lowry (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round versus the Bucks, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry joins fellow point guard Gabe Vincent (hip) on the injury report as questionable, leaving the position in flux heading into game day. Look for the team to provide an update on the pair before the game tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.