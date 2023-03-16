Lowry registered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 138-119 victory over the Grizzlies.

Lowry continues to come off the bench for the Heat, playing as the backup to Gabe Vincent. The medical staff is taking a cautious approach to Lowry's playing time, easing him back in slowly after a prolonged injury absence. Despite having a plethora of top 50 seasons in his bag, Lowry's days of being a fantasy-relevant asset appear to be behind him. He can be considered for streaming purposes but anything more than that feels unlikely.