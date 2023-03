Lowry posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and two blocks in 22 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 loss to the Nets.

Lowry continues to come off the bench and wasn't assertive during Saturday's disappointing loss to Brooklyn. This was by far Lowry's worst offensive performance since returning from a month-long absence, and until he returns to a prominent, starting-level role, it's likely safe to ignore the veteran point guard in most fantasy formats.