Lowry finished Wednesday's 121-97 loss to the Raptors with four points (2-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes.

Lowry has now gone five straight games scoring six points or less. He's had a rough start to the new year and is averaging just 5.3 points per game on 37.9 percent shooting in January.