Lowry posted eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 18 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

With Gabe Vincent (ankle) back in the starting lineup, Lowry returned to his usual bench role for Game 6. The veteran guard scored his most points since Game 1 and recorded tallies in each defensive category for the third time during the Eastern Conference Finals, but his fantasy upside remains limited due to his current spot in Miami's rotation.