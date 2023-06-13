Lowry contributed 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 94-89 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Lowry accepted his bench role with grace and was an integral part of Miami's run to the Finals by leading the second unit. He wasn't a prolific producer during the playoffs, but his contributions always seemed to be timely. Across 23 postseason appearances, Lowry averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals with 42/37/93 shooting splits.