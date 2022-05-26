Lowry closed with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and one rebound over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 93-80 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Lowry is trying to battle through a hamstring injury that is clearly affecting his play, so it's commendable that he was able to log 25 points Wednesday. Nonetheless, the veteran point guard did almost nothing positive during his time on the court, going 0-for-6 from the field and failing to log an assist while turning the ball over three times and committing five fouls. Backup point guard Gabe Vincent scored 15 points in 23 minutes, and the Heat may need to turn to him for more court time in Game 6 if they are to avoid elimination.