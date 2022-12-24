Lowry finished Friday's 111-108 loss to the Pacers with 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes.

Lowry didn't display any signs of rust in his return from a three-game absence due to a knee issue. He knocked down half of his shots from the field and beyond the arc to produce just his sixth 20-point performance of the year, and his assist and rebound totals were essentially on par with his season averages. While Lowry is clearly on the downswing side of his career, he's still a worthwhile fantasy lineup option in most formats, thanks to his well-rounded game.