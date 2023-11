Lowry (rest) isn't listed on Miami's injury report for Tuesday's matchup against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry sat out Sunday's win over San Antonio for rest purposes, but he'll be back in action Tuesday. Over his last eight appearances, the veteran point guard has averaged 9.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.1 minutes per game.