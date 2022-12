Lowry (personal) is listed as available for Friday's game at Denver, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

After appearing in 25 consecutive contests to begin the year, Lowry has missed five of the past 10 games. Fortunately, he's good to go Friday, and he'll aim to continue a recent stretch where he's averaged 14.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 34.0 minutes.