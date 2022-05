Lowry (hamstring) didn't practice Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry did manage to do some individual work on the side Monday according to head coach Erik Spoelstra, but after missing the last two days of practice, it appears he's unlikely to play in Tuesday's Game 1 against the Celtics. His official status for Tuesday will be clearer when Miami releases their official injury report, but for now it seems likely that he'll remain sidelined.