Lowry recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 win over the Warriors.

Lowry handed out a season-high nine assists in the win, continuing to turn things around after a somewhat poor start to the season. His production over the past seven games has been eerily consistent, something that fantasy managers have to be thrilled about. While he is unlikely to have any massive explosions this season, his reliability can be just as key, especially for those who may have taken a couple of risks early in their drafts.