Lowry (hamstring) will play and start during Friday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry is back with the starters following a four-game absence. It's possible he doesn't see a full complement of minutes given the relatively long layoff and sensitive nature of hamstring injuries. During his three playoff appearances, he's averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 29.7 minutes.