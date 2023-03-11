Lowry (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry is expected to make his return from a 15-game absence due to soreness in his left knee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Friday despite his official questionable designation. Although Lowry will likely be under a minutes restriction, his return will spell fewer opportunities for Gabe Vincent. However, given the official designation, it's worth keeping an eye on Lowry's status ahead of the opening 7 p.m. ET opening tipoff.