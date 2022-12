Lowry (personal) wasn't included on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers.

Lowry was excused from Tuesday's practice for a personal reason, but it appears he will be available for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers. Lowry has posted a pair of solid fantasy efforts since returning from a three-game absence due to a knee injury, averaging 19.5 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds over 34.0 between them.