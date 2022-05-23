Lowry (hamstring) is trending toward playing in Monday night's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston.

Miami continues to push the limits of postseason injury reporting, but Lowry's hamstring issue is something that's bothered him throughout the playoffs. He missed a string of four straight games prior to Saturday's Game 3, which he started and finished with 11 points, six assists and four steals in 29 minutes. With Tyler Herro (groin) ruled out Monday, Lowry could be set for a larger workload.