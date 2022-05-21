Coach Erik Spoelstra said Lowry (hamstring) will warm up "with the intention to play" ahead of Saturday's Game 3 against Boston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry missed the last four games due to his hamstring injury but traveled with the team to Boston ahead of Game 3. The 36-year-old is expected to take on a starting role if he's ultimately available, which would likely push Gabe Vincent (hamstring) to the bench. Over his first five playoff appearances this year, Lowry averaged 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 28.8 minutes per game.