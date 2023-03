Lowry (knee) will remain on the sidelines for Monday's game against the Hawks, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

It remains unclear how close Lowry is to getting back to the floor, but at this juncture in the fantasy season, it's getting tough to justify holding him outside of an injury reserve spot. Gabe Vincent will continue to start in his absence, and there will be more minutes available for Victor Oladipo. Lowry's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Cavs.