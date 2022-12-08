Lowry is out for rest Thursday against the Clippers.

With the Heat getting a bit healthier, the coaching staff feels confident giving Lowry the night off for rest. It will be the veteran's first missed game of the season. He's struggled with his efficiency, shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from deep, but Lowry is providing fantasy managers with a quality 14.4 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.3 minutes. In his absence, more minutes may be available for Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Duncan Robinson (ankle).