Head coach Erik Spoelstra indicated Thursday that Lowry (knee) would remain out indefinitely, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Lowry missed six consecutive games heading into the All-Star break, and it appears he'll miss at least a few more contests while dealing with lingering knee pain. Winderman relays that Lowry left Thursday's practice without comment, despite several requests, so the veteran point guard's status moving forward is murky, at best. Gabe Vincent figures to be the primary beneficiary of Lowry's prolonged absence.