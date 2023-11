Lowry amassed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 win over Charlotte.

Lowry picked up two fouls before the first minute of play had concluded. Finishing with four fouls in just 15 minutes, he was never able to establish rhythm Tuesday. Lowry is a candidate to return to his normal workload Thursday against Brooklyn.