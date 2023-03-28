Lowry (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game in Toronto, but he said the plan is for him to play against the Raptors and sit Wednesday in New York, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry still isn't cleared for back-to-backs following his lengthy injury absence, so Miami's plan for the veteran point guard isn't surprising. He hasn't officially been cleared to suit up Tuesday either, so fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status until the Heat make an official announcement. If cleared, Lowry figures to see between 20-25 minutes, as Miami has kept a close eye on his playing time since he saw 36 minutes in his return to action March 11.