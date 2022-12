Lowry (ankle) will warm ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pistons with the intent to play, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry is still officially listed as questionable but is likely to play Tuesday with left ankle soreness. Lowry is averaging 14.6 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 36.4 minutes across 24 games this season.