Lowry (hamstring) will play and start in Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

As expected, Lowry will make his series debut after missing the past four playoff games with a persistent hamstring issue. Lowry has appeared in only five playoff games, averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting just 29.7 percent from the field. His return will send Gabe Vincent back to the bench.