Lowry closed Friday's 96-92 victory over the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals across 31 minutes.

Lowry was prominent in the Game 6 victory, helping the Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite coming into the playoffs as the eighth seed, the Heat have been able to elevate their game, ousting both the Bucks and the Knicks. Despite continuing to come off the bench, Lowry's veteran savvy has proven vital for the Heat, giving them a calming presence at key moments throughout the game.