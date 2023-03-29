Lowry amassed six points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 106-92 loss to Toronto.

Lowry came off the bench again Tuesday, continuing to play through what has been a lengthy knee issue. While the Toronto fans would have loved seeing him out there, he was not able to offer much in the way of tangible production, falling short in front of his former home crowd. At this point, Lowry appears to be a spent force, meaning fantasy managers can safely look elsewhere when scouring the waiver wire.