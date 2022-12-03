Lowry amassed 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 120-116 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Lowry scored 15 of his 20 points after halftime before fouling out in the overtime period. It was just the fifth time in 23 games that he scored at least 20 points. Four of those performances have come in his last eight games and he's averaging 17.4 points per game since Nov. 16 after scoring just 13.1 points per contest before that. The 36-year-old is getting plenty of playing time and his 36.5 minutes per game are his most since 2016-17.