Lowry registered 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 win over the Pistons.

Lowry came off the bench Tuesday while still recovering from a knee injury, leading the Heat bench in scoring and assists while finishing as one of five players with a double-digit point total. Lowry has tallied at least 10 points and five dimes in 21 games this season but did so for the first time since Jan. 29 against Charlotte.